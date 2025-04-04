Norman Broadbent (LON:NBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Norman Broadbent (LON:NBB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Norman Broadbent had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

Shares of NBB stock opened at GBX 3.07 ($0.04) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Norman Broadbent has a 1-year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.72 ($0.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of -0.10.

Norman Broadbent is a professional services firm focused on executive search, senior interim management solutions and bespoke leadership advisory services working across the UK and internationally.

Established as the first UK-headquartered search firm in 1979, the firm has a 40+ year track record of shaping leadership across industries including Consumer, Financial Services, Industrials, Life Sciences, Investor and TMT.

