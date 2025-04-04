Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Truist Financial

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $116.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.31.

NTRS stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.56. 876,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.13 and a 200-day moving average of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $79.32 and a 1 year high of $114.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $252,042.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,448.83. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $429,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,722. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,486,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $767,378,000 after purchasing an additional 92,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,809,000 after acquiring an additional 388,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,744,000 after purchasing an additional 202,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,532,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

