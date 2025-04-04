Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) VP Sells $92,690.18 in Stock

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $92,690.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827.30. The trade was a 89.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 139,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 265,013 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

