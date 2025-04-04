Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Given New $2.75 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $3.00 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

Nouveau Monde Graphite stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $165.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 74,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 124,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

Featured Stories

