Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.38.
Several analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
Shares of NVS opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average is $107.12. The stock has a market cap of $229.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $120.92.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
