Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $229.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.12.

Novartis Dividend Announcement

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

