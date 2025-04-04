Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Raised by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $301.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

