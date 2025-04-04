NU (NYSE:NU) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 10171480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in NU by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NU by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NU by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

