Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $12.03.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

