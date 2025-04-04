Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JLS stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.