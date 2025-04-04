Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of JLS stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $19.25.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
