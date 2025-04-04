Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.