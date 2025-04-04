O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 5,358 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,824,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,454,000 after buying an additional 1,334,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,427,000 after acquiring an additional 758,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5,196.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 689,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,658,000 after acquiring an additional 676,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 507,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,969,000 after acquiring an additional 463,387 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $194.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.63. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $229.77. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.