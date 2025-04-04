O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Diageo by 88,407.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.26. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $148.38. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

Diageo Profile



Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

