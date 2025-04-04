O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in CVS Health by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $75.27.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 72.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.