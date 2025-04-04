O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AutoNation by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $159.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.74. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.50.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AN. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

