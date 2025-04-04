O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,903,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,747,402,000 after purchasing an additional 916,528 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Corning by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,225,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,771,029,000 after acquiring an additional 133,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,933,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,937,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,653,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.10%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

