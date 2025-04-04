O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 836 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $496,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares in the company, valued at $829,384.32. The trade was a 37.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,770.17. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $100.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.