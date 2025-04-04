O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,877 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 895.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.75.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $353.48 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.32 and a 12 month high of $383.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.82.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

