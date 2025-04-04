O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $224.02 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $234.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Baird R W upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.13.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

