Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.59, but opened at $16.00. Oculis shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 36,041 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Oculis from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Oculis alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oculis

Oculis Trading Down 12.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $669.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 8,043.28%. Analysts expect that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCS. abrdn plc raised its position in Oculis by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,009,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after acquiring an additional 188,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oculis by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Oculis in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Oculis by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.