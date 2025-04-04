Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Still a Buy?

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.23. 19,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 21,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Ohmyhome Trading Down 8.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

