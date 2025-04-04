Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Trimmed by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205,903 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $20,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $959,005,000 after purchasing an additional 275,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,916,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,094,000 after purchasing an additional 750,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,542,000 after purchasing an additional 46,570 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $155.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.02 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

