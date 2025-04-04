OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 19,289 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 216.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAPR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $11,866,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $8,888,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $5,266,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,820,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $2,410,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $638.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $37.80.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

