OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 18,633 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

