OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 5,563 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at $447,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000.

Shares of BATS BMAR opened at $44.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.60. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

