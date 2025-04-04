OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 592,112 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 76,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,052,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RING opened at $38.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.