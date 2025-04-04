OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance
Shares of BAPR stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April
The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
