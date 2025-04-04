OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 66,268 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,268 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECH. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 288,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ECH opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $580.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.