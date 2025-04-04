Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. Barclays upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

