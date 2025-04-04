Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Holdings Increased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 6,526 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $703,959.62. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 53,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,763,709.84. The trade was a 10.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $622,712.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,622.13. This represents a 54.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $117.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.83 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

