OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.56 and traded as high as $13.00. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 7,584 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 7.1 %
OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.40. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, analysts predict that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About OMV Aktiengesellschaft
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.
