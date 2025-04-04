OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $421,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,747.6% during the fourth quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after buying an additional 552,213 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 825,863 shares of company stock worth $100,413,839. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.72 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

