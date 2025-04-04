OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $490,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,799 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $119,220,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,041 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $85.19. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average is $80.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

