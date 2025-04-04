OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

