OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 214 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,792.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.0% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $579.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $575.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.18.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

