OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stage Harbor Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,097,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,730,000 after purchasing an additional 675,482 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 807.6% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43,850 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EVTR opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1945 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.