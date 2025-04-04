OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Nasdaq by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,778.56. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. This trade represents a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.10 and a 52 week high of $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

