Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 285.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OBIO. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OBIO opened at $3.11 on Friday. Orchestra BioMed has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $118.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 107.04% and a negative net margin of 2,179.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

