Orion Investment Co Sells 76,774 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Orion Investment Co cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 76,774 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.2% of Orion Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Orion Investment Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 74,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

