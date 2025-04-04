Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average of $106.11. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $93.64 and a 52 week high of $132.27. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

