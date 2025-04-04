Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $9,349,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,812,000 after buying an additional 25,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Credicorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $189.22 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $153.27 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.