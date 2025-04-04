Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 12,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $59,962,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,393,000 after buying an additional 81,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Stock Performance

NYSE LAZ opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 8.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,041,943.36. This trade represents a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,940,396.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,184.60. The trade was a 27.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,078 shares of company stock worth $9,120,541. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lazard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

