Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,517,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,656,000 after buying an additional 368,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,833,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 532,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $809,436.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,309.91. This trade represents a 32.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $978,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,381. This trade represents a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,948 shares of company stock worth $92,210,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 11.2 %

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

