Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $25.00 price objective on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.46%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

