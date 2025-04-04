Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,492 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,327,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,153.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,132,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,505 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $461,600,000 after buying an additional 658,644 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $849,202,000 after buying an additional 571,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,924,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $141.28 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.09 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $190.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

