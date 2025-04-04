Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $1.25 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $247.71 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $214.51 and a 1-year high of $326.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.47. The company has a market capitalization of $174.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Compass Point lowered their price target on American Express from $325.00 to $309.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of American Express from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.57.

In other American Express news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.89 per share, for a total transaction of $998,593.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,593. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total value of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,795. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

