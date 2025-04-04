Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA decreased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 580,662 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 236,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 168,736 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 197,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 90,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,474,000.

Shares of PML opened at $8.14 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $9.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

