Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,702 ($22.30) and last traded at GBX 1,738 ($22.77), with a volume of 288770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,720 ($22.54).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,978.75 ($25.93).

The firm has a market cap of £957.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,935.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,029.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Oxford Instruments provides academic and commercial organisations worldwide with market-leading scientific technology and expertise across its key market segments: materials analysis, semiconductor, and healthcare & life science.

Innovation is the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success, supporting its core purpose to accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world.

