Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.35 and last traded at $86.14. Approximately 31,944,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 68,161,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.68.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $196.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.43.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,661.20. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,993,175 shares of company stock valued at $253,549,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

