Pamalican Asset Management Ltd Makes New $4.51 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pamalican Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.0% of Pamalican Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.87.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of MS opened at $107.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $142.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $16.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $2,380,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,654.40. This represents a 17.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $1,783,811.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,891,872.80. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

